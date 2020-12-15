Cuomo signs bill that saves Watertown $3M on building a courtroom

“The taxpayers in the City of Watertown are the real winners here,” said Walczyk (R. - 116th District). “Local governments are trying to stretch every dollar to serve the people so asking Watertown residents to foot the bill for a new, multimillion-dollar courtroom while the economy is still recovering from the COVID pandemic was in poor taste. I thank Governor Cuomo for exercising common sense and signing our proposal into law. This was the right thing and I’m glad to see that practicality has prevailed.”