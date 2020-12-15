Deal struck for Ogdensburg airport security

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - After months of back and forth about security at Ogdensburg International Airport, a deal was struck at Monday night’s city council meeting.
The contract is between the city and the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
It’s a three-year, $185,000 deal that includes a 60-day payment schedule.
The deal funds two positions.
The Ogdensburg Police Department will provide those security services.
At the meeting, Bridge and Port Authority officials noted this contract is similar to previous one, but said they have less money this time around because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
