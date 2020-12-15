Edwards-Knox shifts to remote learning through January

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Edwards-Knox Central School District has decided to move to remote learning through January 4.
Officials said a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and made the decision “in order to protect the health and safety of all.”
The district said it’s working closely with the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to help with contact tracing and will make a decision collaboratively regarding a return to in-person instruction.
