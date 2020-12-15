7 in Gouverneur charged with manufacturing meth

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Seven have been charged in connection to a drug manufacturing investigation leading back to February 2020.
Officials say methamphetamine and meth making materials were found at 208 West Main Street in the Village of Gouverneur during a search warrant on February 11th.
Rosemary C. Moore, Logan M. Johns, Trevor L. Martin, Brian L. Friend, Dylan EJ. Miller, Desiree M. Wilmarth, and Erica J. Jackson were all charged with Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the 3rd Degree.
Moore received additional charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree.
Johns and Wilmarth received additional charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree.
All were released on their own recognizance without bail due to the New York State bail reform laws.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.