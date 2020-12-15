Grab the heavy coat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Today is the first of a string of cold days.
Temperatures were mainly in the low 20s to start, but a breeze makes it feel as if it’s in the single and low double digits.
It will be sunny with highs in the low 20s.
Temperatures drop into the low single digits overnight, so with a breeze, Wednesday morning could feel as if it’s around 10 below.
It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday. Temperatures will top out around 20 degrees.
There’s a very slight chance of snow on Thursday. We might see a little from the nor’easter heading up the East Coast.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 25
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
It warms up a bit for the weekend.
It will be mostly cloudy Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be in the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday. There’s a chance of rain or snow on Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy.
