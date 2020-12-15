Harriet R. Colizzi, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harriet R. Colizzi, 94, passed away peacefully December 14, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident since May.
She was born on October 10, 1926, on Staten Island, NY, daughter of Henry and Marie Weigold Luhrs. Harriet attended high school in Staten Island.
Following school she married Edwin Bischoff, the father of her children, the marriage ended in divorce.
Harriet then married Christopher Colizzi, of Staten Island, on January 26, 1956. The couple resided on Staten Island where her husband worked at Proctor & Gamble as a cook and she was a homemaker. Mr. Colizzi passed away December 27, 1985.
In 2002, Harriet and her sister moved to Lebanon, PA where she was a member of the Lebanon Country Club. Starting in 2010, she began residing with her sons half the year in Medusa, NY and the other in Watertown, NY.
Harriet loved socializing with family and friends, feeding the squirrels and birds in her backyard, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Gregory E. and Diane Bischoff, of Medusa, NY, Randall A. and Patricia Bischoff, of Watertown; two grandsons and their companions, Steven Bischoff and Katherine Duffy and Eric Bischoff and Julia Mackie, all of Staten Island, a granddaughter and her husband, Carrie and Mikey Dady, of Albany; three step grandchildren, Brian Ives, Trista Marra and Anthony Marra, all of Watertown; 7 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, her sister, Jewel Goller, Lebanon, PA, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Christopher Colizzi she is predeceased by a brother, Henry Luhrs and the love of her life, Cliff Kunath.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was Harriet’s wish to be cremated. There will be no services.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
