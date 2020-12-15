Harrisville clinic closes for 2 weeks

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Harrisville Health Center is closing for two weeks.
Officials with Lewis County Health System say it’s due to illness.
“I am sorry for any inconvenience this clinic closure causes for our Harrisville Health Center patients,” Dr. Sean Harney in a release. He’s chief medical officer of employed practices.
The clinic is expected to reopen on December 28.
Patients can call the health center at 315-537-5003 to reschedule appointments.
Appointments are available at the health system’s extended hours clinic in Lowville. That number is 315-376-5473.
