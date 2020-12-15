Hospice gets creative for memory tree, memorial service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Because of COVID-19, Hospice of Jefferson County was unable to hold its annual memorial service last summer, or put up its ‘memory tree’ at Salmon Run Mall this Christmas season.
So Hospice is combining the two into one virtual event, and giving people a way to donate to Hospice without venturing out.
A virtual “Memory Tree Memorial” will be broadcast this coming Monday at 5 PM on the Hospice web site and Facebook page.
The eight evergreen trees in front of Hospice will be lit while tribute is paid to people who passed away in 2020.
You can sponsor a bulb on one of the trees for a donation of $10 or more, and you join a raffle Hospice is conducting to raise money. Prizes include gift baskets, a teddy bear rocking chair and a mountain bike.
“It’s been a difficult year for everyone. You just have to be more creative and get your message out there because the people that we help are still in need,” said Kathy Arendt, Hospice Director of Community Relations.
More information can be found on the Hospice web site.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.