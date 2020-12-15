Larry A. Matthews, 75, of Russell

He is survived by his companion Sandy Knowlden of Canton; his four children, Kathy J. Porter and companion Donald Ashlaw of Canton, Dan (Carrie) Matthews of Russell, Kimberly Matthews of Canton and Jamie (Kim) Matthews of Hermon; two sisters, Janet Burden of Roanoke, VA and Edith (Joe) Bigwarfe of Star Lake; thirteen grandchildren, Jessica Wszalek, Amanda, Brittany, Dan, Kendra, Kirstie and Miranda Matthews, Andrew and Chelsea Matthews and Dustin, Adam, Dillion and Bailey Coffey.