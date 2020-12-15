Larry A. Matthews, 75, of Russell

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry A. Matthews, 75, of Pyrites-Russell Road, died peacefully at his home on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 18 from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 12:30 PM in Beech Plains Cemetery in West Pierrepont with Lay Minister Skip Edie officiating. Please social distance and wear a mask.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Russell Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Larry was born November 30, 1945 in Canton, NY and was the son of the late Hubert and Helen (Simonds) Matthews. He graduated from Knox Memorial in 1964.
A marriage to Patricia Wheeler ended in divorce.
He was owner/ operator of Grasse River Asphalt and Paving, Canton which he started in the early 80′s. Previously he as a car salesman for Mace Motors, Canton and later worked in Anchorage Alaska with his uncle Hiram Matthews at Husky Asphalt and Paving.
Larry was a member of a number of clubs including Catamount Lake Hunting Club in S. Colton, Ten Point Hunting Club in Southern Tier, The Canton Club, Eagles in Port Orange. FL and Wayside and Pour Ol Satch’s Shuffleboard Teams. He was also an Honorary Member of VFW #1231, Canton and enjoyed wintering in Port Orange, FL with his companion Sandy Knowlden.
Larry had several interests and hobbies including snowmobiling, deer hunting, shuffleboard, bowling, socializing and watching sports especially the Yankees and Syracuse basketball and football.
He is survived by his companion Sandy Knowlden of Canton; his four children, Kathy J. Porter and companion Donald Ashlaw of Canton, Dan (Carrie) Matthews of Russell, Kimberly Matthews of Canton and Jamie (Kim) Matthews of Hermon; two sisters, Janet Burden of Roanoke, VA and Edith (Joe) Bigwarfe of Star Lake; thirteen grandchildren, Jessica Wszalek, Amanda, Brittany, Dan, Kendra, Kirstie and Miranda Matthews, Andrew and Chelsea Matthews and Dustin, Adam, Dillion and Bailey Coffey.
He was predeceased by a son, Charles “Chucky” Matthews and a grandson, Ryan Porter.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
