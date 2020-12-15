Linda S. Conant, 74, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda S. Conant, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Linda is survived by her children, Sherrie LaRose and her husband, Christopher, of Ogdensburg, NY, Debbie Conant Drake of Anchorage, AK and James Conant and his wife, Carrie, of Ogdensburg, NY; her siblings, a sister, Janice (Tyo) Sanderson of Finch, Ontario, a sister-in-law, Wanda Russell Tyo of Madrid, NY; a brother, James A. Tyo and his wife, Debra, of Ogdensburg, NY and a sister, Cathy (Tyo) Girard and her husband, Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY; twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and one on the way and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, Vernon and Mabel Tyo; a brother, David Tyo, in 2006; a brother-in-law, Robert Sanderson in 2006 and a son-in-law, Rickie Kelly, in 2009.
Linda was born on October 25, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Vernon and Mabel (Miner) Tyo. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Linda married Elden W. “Bub” Conant on September 25, 1965, at St. John’s Chapel with The Rev. Edward Rorke officiating in Ogdensburg. The couple’s marriage later ended in divorce. Linda was first employed at Standard Shade Roller and drove limousine for a time with Girard’s Limousine Service. She later became a Certified Nurse’s Aide for United Helpers ICF in Morristown, NY.
Linda enjoyed playing BINGO, going to the casino, camping, barbeques, family gatherings and spending time with her beloved family, grandchildren and her dog, Peanut. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her nephew, James Tyo, Jr. and her niece, Amy Brenno, for always being there for her.
Donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
