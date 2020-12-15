Lowville sends some students home to safely bring others back

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Lowville Academy is sending middle and high school students to learn at home so elementary students can be brought back next week.
Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said in a letter Monday that “in an effort to be proactive and to promote caution,” the last day for in-person instruction in the middle and high schools will be Friday.
Those students will learn from home from Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23, when the school goes on break.
The district is sticking to its plan to bring elementary students back to school next Monday, she said, and the safest way to do that is to keep the older students home.
“This reduces the number of students on buses, in hallways, in gyms, and at dismissal,” she said.
The superintendent urged people to wear masks, keep distant from others, and practice good hand hygiene.
“Our actions during the upcoming holiday will determine the opportunities our students have in the weeks and months ahead,” Dunckel-King said.
