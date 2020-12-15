Mary Louise (Marylou) Standford, 72, of Sackets Harbor

Above all, Marylou was a woman of faith and was dedicated to sharing her Christian faith with others. For more than 30 years, she was a member of the Syracuse and Lafayette Alliance Church in NY, where she served in the kitchen and was a youth group leader. Marylou enjoyed catering church events and spending time with her church family. For the past 16 years, she has been an active member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Watertown, NY. When Parkinson’s Disease began reducing her mobility, Marylou never missed a video-streamed Sunday service and continued sharing her faith on Facebook. Her daily messages of love, peace, encouragement, and laughter brought great joy to her and to her many followers.