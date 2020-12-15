OFA on remote learning until after Christmas break

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Free Academy is going to full remote learning through the end of the year after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message to the district Monday, superintendent Kevin Kendall said remote learning was to begin today (Tuesday) and continue until school resumes on January 4.
OFA staff were instructed to teach from their homes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kendall said St. Lawrence County Public Health is conducting contact tracing and some staff and students may be put under mandatory quarantine as a result.
