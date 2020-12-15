Rapids support team plans wall of fame

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The collegiate league baseball team, the Watertown Rapids, have announced the start of a new community initiative program.
The Rapids Support Team will strive to build community spirit and engage north country residents through the rich tradition of Watertown baseball, while promoting events, supporting local activities, and giving back to Jefferson County.
The first initiative under the new program is the announcement of the inaugural Watertown 9 Wall of Fame.
The new Wall of Fame will showcase the history of the nine most famous baseball players who played in Watertown. Notable names include Moises Alou, Tim Wakefield, Jay Buhner, and Sean Casey.
On the field, the Rapids had to cancel the 2020 season but are hoping to play a full Perfect Game Collegiate League season in 2021.
