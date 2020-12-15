Rita M. Simmons, 94, of Otselic

OTSELIC, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rita M. Simmons, age 94 of Otselic NY, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (Dec 19, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Purmort Cemetery in DePeyster.
Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mrs. Simmons passed away on Monday December 14, 2020 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, NY.
Surviving are her children Richard “Butch” (Mary) Simmons of DePeyster, Wayne (Jenny) Simmons of Smyrna, NY, Adelle (William) Thompson of Santa Clara, CA, Debra Sheppard of Norwich and Cherie (Randy) Stevens of Hamilton; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Earl in 1983; two sons Harry & Robert Simmons; a daughter Joan Morgan; a brother Frederick Rayburn and three sisters Margaret, Ruth & Mary.
Rita was born on February 1, 1926 in De Peyster NY, a daughter of James & Celia (Devendorf) Rayburn. She attended local schools and later married Earl S. Simmons on January 21, 1943 in Ogdensburg. During her career she worked for the Ogdensburg Paper Mill and later at Smith Corona in Cortland as a punch operator.
Rita was a member of the Gold Star Mothers Chapter 56 in Utica, Heuvelton Am Vets Ladies Auxiliary and the Perry Cook Post 973 American Legion. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, playing pull tabs, chicken wing nights and socializing with her friends at the Legion.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Am Vets 107 State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.