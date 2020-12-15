Ruth L. Mamorsky, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that the staff at the Depot Street IRA reports the passing of Ruth L. Mamorsky. Ruth passed away December 11, 2020 within the comfort of her own home. There will be no public calling hours. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc.
Ruth lived at the Sunmount Development Center prior to moving into the Madrid community.
She has lived in multiple IRA within the St. Lawrence County. Including the Maple Street IRA, Norwood, NY, Elm Street IRA in Potsdam, NY and lastly the Depot Street IRA located in Madrid, NY
She participated in the ARC Jefferson St. Lawrence Day Habilitation Programs. The last program that she attend was the Depot Street In-House Program.
Ruth enjoyed her care, a foam chair, sock monkeys, and movies.
She will be missed by her friends at the Depot St. IRA in Madrid, NY.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.