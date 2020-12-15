SLC expects to roll out COVID-19 shots soon

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County health officials plan to begin phase one of COVID-19 vaccinations any day now.
Dr. Andrew Williams with St. Lawrence Health System spoke about that in a county Legislature committee meeting Monday night.
The health system will be receiving a single shipment of the Pfizer vaccines.
Health care personnel and residents at long-term care facilities will be the first to get the shot.
Dr. Williams says the state’s Department of Health will work with hospitals to coordinate vaccinations for personnel deemed high risk and pharmacies for the residents.
“The idea with these vaccines is, you’re going to protect yourself,” he said, “but you’re also going to protect your coworkers, your patients, and if you’re a health care worker, your family and your community.”
Dr. Williams says even though vaccines are starting to roll out, health and safety measures such as social distancing and staying home when feeling sick still need to be followed.
