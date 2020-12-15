St. Lawrence County doctor gets region’s first COVID vaccine

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System says it has received an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
Officials provided a photo of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Williams getting the first shot Tuesday.
“This vaccine is a ray of light. Hopefully the introduction of the vaccine will represent the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Dr. Williams said in a prepared statement. “The arrival of a safe, effective vaccine can only be viewed as a huge step ahead.
The system, which runs the Canton-Potsdam, Massena and Gouverneur hospitals, says it expects a second shipment of doses in about 20 days.
The system will be vaccinating clinical staff members at its three hospitals and other neighboring hospital facilities.
