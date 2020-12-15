State, county look into COVID-related complaints at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State and Jefferson County officials are looking into a series of COVID-related complaints lodged against the Watertown Walmart.
Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray says the reports are concerning.
He says the county has received complaints that Walmart management is discouraging employees from getting tested for COVID-19, and employees are being told to come to work when they’re under orders to quarantine or isolate because of a COVID exposure.
“Essentially, what they are doing is they are asking people to violate public health orders and, I mean, there isn’t any business that has that authority,” said Gray.
Gray says the county has sent a letter to Walmart and the retailer has a week to respond and address the allegations.
Gray adds that any employees who were forced to violate public health orders will not face any fines.
We’re waiting to hear back from Walmart corporate officials in Arkansas.
