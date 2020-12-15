LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Trevor J. Woods, 43, formerly of Ogdensburg, died Sunday evening, December 13, 2020.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held privately by the family with The Reverend Tom Nichols, officiating. He will then be placed to rest beside his father in the Foxwood-Mausoleum.
Trevor was born on May 1, 1977, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of Armand & Linda (Kelley) Woods. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1996.
After his education, he was employed for a short time for Fed-Ex. Then he went on to work out of the Syracuse area working for Dukes Root Control, Inc. from 2002-2016.
In 2016 he went on to own and operate Doug’s Tavern located on State Street in Heuvelton, NY.
He married Jennifer Cole on January 13, 2006, in Ogdensburg, New York.
He is survived by his mother Linda Woods, Ogdensburg; his wife, Jennifer, and their children, two daughters, Paige Carbino, Kalli Woods, and a son, Cole Woods of Lisbon, NY.
He is also survived by several siblings; his two sisters, Shona (David) Wall, and Sommer (Andy) Friot, both of Ogdensburg; his two brothers, Craig (Donna) Woods, Charleston, South Carolina; and Mark (Tara) Woods, Marion, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Jacqueline Lemieux, Ogdensburg; a father-in-law Kevin (Renee) Cole, Heuvelton, NY. A step-father-in-law, Scott Love, South Carolina. A sister-in-law, Josie (Benton) Doyle, and several beloved nieces, nephews, and special cousins.
He loved fishing, attending his kid’s sporting events, and being on the St. Lawrence River. Trevor enjoyed cooking and entertaining especially spending time with family and friends…CHEERS!
He is predeceased by his father, Armand Woods, and grandparents both maternal and paternal, and aunts and uncles.
Donations can be made in his name to the St.Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 732 Ford St. Ogdensburg NY 13669. Attention Breanne Snyder or Kelsey Jones.
Arrangements are being handled by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.laruepitcher.com
