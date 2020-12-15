Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 79 new infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths and another 79 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Tuesday that another person has died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 27.
Officials also said 41 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,503.
Officials said 375 cases are active and 16 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 1,101 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced its seventh COVID-related death. It also reported 15 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 528 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 8 people are hospitalized and 119 are in isolation.
Another 715 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 402 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
There were 23 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Thirteen people are hospitalized; 316 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,218 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 7 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,415 positive cases.
The county says 1,079 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
