Watertown apartment raid yields cash & drugs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man was charged after police allegedly found drugs and cash in his apartment.
Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say they raided a lower apartment at 118 South Pleasant Street Monday morning.
Forty-two-year-old Steven Rogers was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after a search yielded 1.3 pounds of marijuana, 30 grams of methamphetamine, $4,145 in cash, a money-counting machine, digital scales, and packaging material.
One drug task force officer told 7 News the money-counting machine may indicate an operation that was bringing in a substantial amount of cash.
Police say they learned the apartment was being used as part of an illegal drug operation during a several-month investigation.
Rogers was arraigned virtually in Watertown city court and released under probation supervision.
The task force was helped by members of the Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
