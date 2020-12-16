Beware of scam calls, even if they look local, authorities say

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Just because an incoming phone call appears to be coming from a local number, it doesn’t mean it’s safe to answer.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they’ve received reports about what they believe is a scam using “spoofing.”
That’s when a scammer makes it appear as if the number they’re using is local to the person they’re calling.
Deputies say someone recently received a call from what looked like a local number asking for credit card info to pay off a supposed Amazon account balance.
A short time later, the person who received the scam call got a call from someone else who said they had received the same scam call from the first victim’s number.
Deputies say it’s important to be wary of unsolicited calls from unknown callers even is the call appears to be local.
They also say never to give out personal or financial information to someone you don’t know.
Anyone with questions about their Amazon account should check it online or contact Amazon customer service.
If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222.
