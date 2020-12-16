DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol L. Slate, 80, formerly of Dexter, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter, Stephanie Walseman and fiancée Chris Hunt at 1027 State St., Watertown.
She was born on December 25, 1939 in the Village of Dexter, daughter of Henry and Evelyn Christie Robidoux.
Carol began her career as an assembly worker at Sherwood Medical in Watertown, later known as Covidien. Carol worked for the company for over 30 years, retiring in 2009.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Among her survivors are a daughter in law, Sherry S. Slate, of Dexter; a daughter and son in law, Kimberly and Barney Brewer, of OH; five grandchildren, George (Jan) Slate, Norfolk, NY, Stephanie Walseman and her fiancée, Chris Hunt, Watertown, Stephen Garner III, St. Paris, OH, Derek Brewer, Maumee, OH and Julie (Clifford) Mullen, Naples, Italy; two sisters, Mary Burns, of OH and Cathy House, of MI; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, Steven M. Slate who died on July 3, 2020, her companion, Milford Patchen who died in 2018, and five siblings, Frederick and Kenneth Robidoux, Alice Henry, Helen Lee, and Eva Pepe.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. It was Carol’s wish to be cremated. There will be no services.
