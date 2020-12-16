Carol A. Tucker, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol A. Tucker, 92, longtime resident of Watertown, passed away Monday December 14th, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident.
The funeral service will be 1 pm Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 11am – 1 pm prior to the funeral. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego, NY.
Carol is survived by her longtime caregiver family, Rhonda and Don Boshart, Roberta Ciavarelli, Russell Overton and Robert Overton, all of Watertown and cousins from Oswego.
Carol was born in Oswego on Christmas day of 1927, a daughter to Adam and Margaret Haggerty Tucker. Carol was employed at Woolworth’s in Watertown for 42 years, retiring as a store supervisor.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.