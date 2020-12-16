Carthage Central School District teaching remotely through January 8

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Faced with a rising number of COVID cases and quarantines, Carthage Central School District has decided to shift to remote learning for all students through January 8.
Superintendent Jennifer Premo said the decision was not made lightly, but it was necessary to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
She said the district has seen 24 students and staff test positive for COVID since the school year started.
However, 14 of those infections have happened in the last week, Premo said.
She said it made sense to move to remote learning not only because of the number cases, but also the number of students and staff having to quarantine at home.
Premo said the plan is to resume in-person learning on January 11.
See the district’s full letter to parents below:
