Charles w. Rheome, Sr., 91, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles w. Rheome, Sr., 91, died at 5:30 a.m. December 15, 2020, at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home. There will be no funeral services at this time, there will be a memorial service in the summer of 2021 at a time to be announced. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest in the Notre Dame Cemetery with his first wife Alice (Susie), and his daughters Sally and Helen, and grandson Michael.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. He will receive his last ride to the cemetery by Arlene O’Marah Kiah and Michael Rheome (as was determined many years ago).
He is survived by three sons, Charles (Butch) of Fredrick, OK., John of Burgaw, NC. and Michael (Mike) and significant other Tara Baker of Norfolk, NY., daughters, Mary (Mary Sue) and Rick Middlemiss of Allenhurst, GA., Linda Monroe and significant other Bob Wells, of Massena, NY., Mary Frances Giles of Heuvelton, NY., Suzanne and Jon Masters of Ogdensburg, NY., Sara Bair, Norfolk NY., 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandsons, Kaydn and Beckett McClendon of South Carolina. He also had three step-sons Larry and Timmy Paige of Ogdensburg, NY. And David Paige of Shortsville, NY., two step-daughters Wanda Green and Sue and Wayne Washburn of Lisbon, NY. Many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Chuck was born Charles W. Rheome, July 15, 1929, to Charles Antwoine and Emma Amelia Mashaw Rheome. He married Alice Marie Taggart in Heuvelton on January 10, 1955. She predeceased him on April 25, 1970. He then married Marjorie Trickey Paige that ended in a divorce. He was in the Army and returned home to work in the surrounding areas where he finally worked for the Ogdensburg Department of Public Works and retired from there.
He was predeceased by his first wife Alice (Susie) and his second wife (Marjorie), his parents Charles and Emma, his brothers, Edward, Leonard, and Daniel, sisters Addie Rheome, Elizabeth Reynolds (Lib), Della Pribble, Helen Breckenridge, Frances Pribble (Marg), Mildred McEathern (Millie), Lillan West Breckenridge Webster (Winnie), Gertrude (Gertie) Cuoco, and Mary (Elva) Gordinier, Lucinda (Cindy) Johnson. Two daughters Sally Ann Marie Rheome Dumas, and Helen Virginia Rheome Bridgewater, and a grandson Michael Bridgewater.
He enjoyed, fishing, horse shows, watch ball games, especially girls’ softball. He never turned anyone away that needed help, would do anything for anyone. Love to socialize and knew a little about a lot of things. He will be greatly missed.
Donations in his memory may be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA 6718 Route 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central NY 441 W Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse NY13604.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
