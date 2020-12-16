Crane Candlelight 2020: Concerts

For the newly recorded section of the concert, the Giroux Honors Jazz Combo will take the stage to present Vince Guaraldi’s “Linus and Lucy,” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas Special.” A trombone quintet and a saxophone quartet will both join in the fun -- one with a medley of favorite carols, and the other with a performance of “Sleigh Ride.” Student pianist Cole Fortier will also perform “Little Drummer Boy.” Three faculty performances will round out the program, including cellist Marie-Élaine Gagnon playing an arrangement of “Silent Night” alongside Ling Lo on piano, tenor Lonel Woods singing “O Holy Night” (also with Lo), and finally soprano Kathleen Miller performing “Gesu Bambino” with pianist Jeffrey Francom.