Crane Candlelight 2020: Concerts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
While concertgoers won’t be packing into seats in Hosmer Hall at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music this year, audiences across the North Country will still be able to experience the musical magic of the traditional Crane Candlelight Concerts this holiday season -- thanks to upcoming television and radio broadcasts.
Mountain Lake PBS has produced “Crane Candlelight 2020: Christmas Past, Christmas Present,” bringing together highlights from past concerts along with newly-filmed pieces featuring students and faculty from The Crane School of Music. Transport yourself to years past, when nearly 300 members of the Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra filled the stage -- and then enjoy beautiful solo works and small chamber pieces filmed this year, following all safety guidelines.
“Crane Candlelight 2020: Christmas Past, Christmas Present” will air on Mountain Lake PBS at the following times:
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 12:30 a.m.
- Friday, Dec. 25: 1 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The program will also air on North Country Public Radio on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 8 to 9 p.m.
“Crane Candlelight 2020: Christmas Past, Christmas Present” will be available to stream online beginning after the premiere date on Dec. 22, both on the Mountain Lake PBS website, https://mountainlake.org, and by using the PBS Video app.
The “past” section of the program will include arrangements of the Hebrew song “Hine ma Tov,” the French carol “Cantique de Jean Racine,” the Welsh lullaby “Suo-Gân,” and “O Magnum Mysterium,” a traditional responsorial chant from Christmas Mass -- all featuring the Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra. Another past highlight is a rendition of “Greensleeves” (or “What Child Is This”) performed by organist Michelle Martin-Atwood and percussionist Hannah Prenevau.
For the newly recorded section of the concert, the Giroux Honors Jazz Combo will take the stage to present Vince Guaraldi’s “Linus and Lucy,” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas Special.” A trombone quintet and a saxophone quartet will both join in the fun -- one with a medley of favorite carols, and the other with a performance of “Sleigh Ride.” Student pianist Cole Fortier will also perform “Little Drummer Boy.” Three faculty performances will round out the program, including cellist Marie-Élaine Gagnon playing an arrangement of “Silent Night” alongside Ling Lo on piano, tenor Lonel Woods singing “O Holy Night” (also with Lo), and finally soprano Kathleen Miller performing “Gesu Bambino” with pianist Jeffrey Francom.
The annual Crane School of Music holiday celebration performances are a major highlight of the Crane concert season. The holiday concert tradition began in the 1930s, at what was then the Crane Institute of Music at Potsdam Normal School, and has continued to grow in prominence ever since.
