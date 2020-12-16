Delbert E. Leween, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Delbert E. Leween, 72, of 22017 Riverbend Dr. W, Watertown, passed away unexpectedly December 15, 2020 at his home.
Born on March 12, 1948 in Watertown, son of Delbert and Sally Rushlow Leween, he graduated from WHS in 1969.
On January 20, 1970 he entered the US Army Reserves and served with the 479th Engineers in Watertown. He was honorably discharged on May 10, 1978.
Delbert worked at Acme Market on Washington St., in Watertown where he was the produce manger until 1981. He then went to work at Niagara Mohawk, which later became known as National Grid, where he retired from in 2007 as a Hydro Supervisor.
He married Christine R. Babick on October 7, 1972 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Christine was a dietician at Mercy Hospital and finished her career at Green Brier Nursing Home in Carthage, retiring in 2007.
The family purchased Pla Mor Lanes on December 19, 2001 which they still currently own and operate on State Street.
Delbert was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496, he enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Watertown Golf Club, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing men’s softball when he was younger in which he traveled all over the United States playing. He was inducted as member of the US American Softball Association Hall of Fame, NYS and National Softball Hall of Fame as well. He was an avid bowler and a member of the 700 Club Hall of Fame as well as a member of the Watertown/ Thousand Islands Club Hall of Fame.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 47 years, Christine R. Leween, his son and daughter in law, Shane A. and Marianna Leween, of Glen Park, his daughter and son in law, Amber M. and Jeff Robbins, of Watertown, two step granddaughters, Brianna and Sophia, a sister Dorothy Daniels, of Black River, two sisters in law and two brothers in law, Julie and Randall Marrin, Andrea Kemp, and Douglas Ward, all of Watertown, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister in law, Marianne C. Ward.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 18th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
The funeral service will be Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home for immediate family. A graveside service will follow at 11 am at Glenwood Cemetery for friends to attend.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing inside and outside to keep our community safe.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CAPC Food Pantry or Tunes 92.5 Angel Tree.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
