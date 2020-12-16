Delbert E. Leween, 72, of Watertown

Delbert was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496, he enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Watertown Golf Club, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing men’s softball when he was younger in which he traveled all over the United States playing. He was inducted as member of the US American Softball Association Hall of Fame, NYS and National Softball Hall of Fame as well. He was an avid bowler and a member of the 700 Club Hall of Fame as well as a member of the Watertown/ Thousand Islands Club Hall of Fame.