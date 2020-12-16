Feeling as if it’s below zero

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A slight breeze Wednesday morning makes it feel as if it’s below zero.
Temperatures started mostly in single digits and will only climb to around 20 degrees, with that breeze making it feel much colder.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.
It will be in the mid-teens overnight.
Parts of the state will see significant snow from the nor’easter moving up the East Coast. Advisories and warnings are posted to the south and east of the north country for later today and into tomorrow.
The north country stays on the fringe of the snow, so it’s unlikely even higher elevations will see more than a couple inches.
It will be cloudy Thursday morning with sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
It will be in the mid-20s and sunny on Friday.
We return to more-normal temperatures this weekend. It will be 35 and mostly cloudy on Saturday. Sunday will be 38 with a possible mix of rain and snow.
It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday.
