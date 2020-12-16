Harold “Doug” Reome, 84, of South Colton

Born in Wesley Island, NY on July 24, 1936 to the late Lawrence and Addie Rheome Reome, Doug graduated from high school and married Blanche Derouin on March 4, 1956. Doug was a NYS Parks Manager for many years, working at Long Point State Park in Three Mile Bay and Higley Flow State Park in Colton. In Doug’s spare time, he was a Past Master of the Chamount Masonic Lodge #172, Past Patron of the Adirondack Chapter of the Eastern Star in Colton, Past Assistant Chief of the Three Mile Bay Fire Department. Doug was also a member and Past President of the Skirts and Flirts Square Dancing Club and was the co-instructor for the round dance. Doug enjoyed animals and loved to travel with his wife to spend the winter months in Florida at the Happy Days R.V. Park. Memorial donations in Doug’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department or Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Harold “Doug” Reome.