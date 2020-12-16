‘High-risk’ winter sports sidelined at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a quiet winter in Jefferson Community College’s gymnasium.
Last week, it was announced that the SUNY community colleges that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association collectively decided to cancel intercollegiate competition for the 2020-2021 indoor sports that are considered “high risk” for COVID-19 exposure and spread of infection.
That means that SUNY Jefferson’s men’s and women’s basketball teams along with volleyball have been canceled for this school year.
Jefferson and the rest of the state community colleges are hoping for the safe resumption of spring sports.
Student athletes do have the choice to come back for another year if they were scheduled to leave after this school year.
One other thing that the pandemic has put on hold is the installation of artificial turf at the college.
Watch Mel’s report to hear from men’s basketball coach Joe Vaadi and athletic director Jeff Wiley.
