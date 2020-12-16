Home Together for the Holidays - Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Check out our next virtual concert.
“Home Together for the Holidays” - Exclusive Interactive Holiday Concert Live Stream with the B2wins. Tickets available ONLY online now through 12/19 @ 8:30 pm. After the performance, purchased links will be available for continued viewing through the end of the year.
Christmas at Home Doesn’t Mean Christmas Alone! Fun loving Twin brothers provide a one-of-a-kind spin on holiday classics in this holiday live concert event designed to take away all your 2020 worries.
Classically trained violinists turned pop music enthusiasts, B2wins take you on an unforgettable journey with one of a kind renditions of the iconic seasonal songs.
This exclusive, interactive live stream concert is fun for the whole family and allows YOU to be part of the show with sing-alongs, games, prizes, requests and lots of holiday surprises.
Purchasing a ticket for Home Together for the Holidays will not only gain access to this fun Holiday show with the B2wins, but will also lend your support to the Clayton Opera House during these difficult times. Thank you for your continued support!
Tickets are just $10.
or
