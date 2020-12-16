Hospitals need to enter crisis mode, governor said

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise, “hospitals have to shift to crisis management mode.”
That’s from Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference via Zoom from Albany on Wednesday.
He said crisis management “is a different state of mind for hospitals.”
Cuomo said normally, hospital systems and individual hospitals don’t interact with each other.
“That culture has to change 180 degrees.”
He said hospitals systems have to coordinate among their own hospitals and form agreements with neighboring systems.
And individual hospitals – those that aren’t part of a system – “are the most problematic because they don’t have a system to fall back on.”
He said those hospitals “must form an alliance with a system.”
In the meantime, as phase one of vaccinating everyone in the state against COVID-19 starts to ramp up, officials are looking forward to phase two.
“As the vaccinations go up, COVID will come down, but it’s a footrace and it’s a footrace over a six- to nine-month period.”
He said the first phase is inoculating frontline health care workers, nursing home residents, and nursing home staff.
He said the state received 77,000 doses Tuesday and expect another 80,000 doses in the next few days for nursing homes.
If a vaccine from Moderna is approved, the state could get about another 350,000 doses by around December 22.
Phase two, he said, will cover essential workers and members of the general public in high-priority categories.
He said that phase is expected to begin in late January.
For that phase, vaccines will be distributed to hubs in each region which, in the north country’s case, is Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
Each hub will develop a distribution plan which has to be approved by the state.
Hubs, Cuomo said, will work with regional stakeholders to develop plans tailored to each area.
