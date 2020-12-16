Iconic Sackets Harbor restaurant sold, will reopen in April

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A beloved north country restaurant, which closed in June, will reopen under new ownership.
Dr. Walter Dodard of Watertown purchased Tin Pan Galley in Sackets Harbor from previous owner Andy Taylor, who ran the restaurant for 34 years.
For real estate broker Lorie O’Brien, it was a very special sale.
“I actually worked here at Tin Pan just out of high school,” she said.
She, like so many, grew up with the restaurant and its return will benefit her Airbnb business.
“Just to have this open here at Tin Pan next summer, for my guests especially, it’s really exciting,” she said.
Other local business owners say they’re thrilled by the news because the restaurant is a big contributor to Sackets Harbor’s tourism and economy.
“Tin Pan is our premiere restaurant and it brings people in from all over the place. I just saw on a Facebook post one of my customers from Ohio posted, ‘We’ll be there as soon as we can in the summertime’,” said Connie Nicolette, The Handmaiden’s Garden owner.
According to Tin Pan’s Facebook announcement, the restaurant is set to reopen in April and it will keep the same menu, same patio and gardens.
Taylor will even continue with his musical performances that patrons have enjoyed over the years.
