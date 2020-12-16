Joyce I. LaFluer, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Joyce I. LaFluer, age 92, of Potsdam, NY passed away at her residence on December 15th while under the care of her loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a private burial at the West Stockholm Cemetery. Due to Joyce’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. Donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley @ 6805 Rt. 11 Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the West Stockholm Volunteer Fire Department @ P.O. Box 257 West Stockholm, NY 13696. Condolences online can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Joyce is survived by her daughters Anita (Rodney) Frary, Dolores (Vernon) Ford, Joann LaFluer; a son Richard (Patricia) LaFluer; 3 grandchildren Douglas Frary, Carl and Todd Ford; 3 great grandchildren Aria, Max and Alyssa Ford; niece Ranny Gale and nieces and nephews John, Jeff, Jim, Rae Ellen and Veleta Bunstone. She is predeceased by her husband Douglas LaFluer who died July 19, 1985; her son Samuel LaFluer; sister Veleta Charleson and brother Merrick Bunstone. Joyce was born at the family home in West Stockholm on November 18, 1928 to the late Samuel Bunstone and Irene Rockwood. She attended rural schools in West Stockholm and then Potsdam Central High School. On November 27, 1946 she was married to Douglas LaFluer in the parsonage at the Potsdam Methodist Church with Rev. Roy celebrant. Joyce worked at the Saranac Lake Trudeau Hospital, the Lake Placid Mirror Lake Inn and the Oval Wood Dish. She then concentrated on raising her family. She enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with her husband and she was an excellent cook and baker. She was a charter member of the West Stockholm Ladies Auxiliary.