Karon E. Holquist, 73, of Ogdensburg

Karon was born on June 10, 1947, the daughter off Murton D. and Anna J. (Brabant) Smith. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy where she graduated in 1965. She went on to attend St. Lawrence School of Nursing from 1972 to 1975. She first went to work for the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center on September 11, 1975 as a Register Nurse II supervisor of children and youth where she retired in on June 16, 2002. Karon also worked at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and United Helpers Nursing Home. Karon is in the book “Who’s Who Among American Nurses.