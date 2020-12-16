Local bowling patriarch dies from COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s sad news from the local bowling world.
Del Leween, owner of Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown has passed away from complications from COVID-19.
Del’s son Shane made the announcement on the Pla-Mor website Tuesday night:
“Our bowling family lost its patriarch today. COVID hit us all at once and Del had it the hardest out of all of us. We will be closed the rest of
the week to give our family time to get thru this.
“We understand everyone may want to reach out to us, and we appreciate greatly your concern. Just know we love our bowlers and we thank all our customers for sticking with us during this difficult 2020 season.”
The Leween family has owned the Pla-Mor Lanes for 19 years, the anniversary date coming up on the 19th of December.
Besides the bowling business, Del was an accomplished softball pitcher, earning a spot in the USA Softball of New York Hall of Fame in 1993.
Condolences go out to the Leween family. Del Leween was 72.
