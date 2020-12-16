Lowville man accused of sexual abuse, burglary and more

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 39 year old Lowville man is accused of sexually abusing a woman and exposing himself in her home.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne Bender in connection with incidents occurring between August and September.
Bender is accused of unlawfully entering the woman’s town of Martinsburg home on 4 separate occasions and forcing sexual contact with her.
He also allegedly exposed himself to her.
Deputies said one of the incidents happened in front of a 2 year old child.
Bender was charged with:
- 4 felony counts of second-degree burglary
- 3 felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- third-degree sexual abuse
- public lewdness
- endangering the welfare of a child
He was arraigned in county court and released to probation supervision.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.