Man charged with drug possession after apartment search

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When police went to arrest a Watertown man on an unrelated charge, they allegedly spotted what appeared to be meth-making equipment and an illegal assault rifle magazine.
Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say they were called to assist Watertown patrol officers at the 661 Factory Street apartment of 41-year-old Justin Stiles.
After getting a search warrant, police say they found meth-making materials, about four ounces of a liquid containing meth, and a 30-round assault rifle magazine.
Stiles was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was also arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny.
He was arraigned by video and sent to Jefferson County jail.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.