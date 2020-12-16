Man charged with drug possession after apartment search

Justin Stiles (Source: Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff | December 16, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 8:55 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When police went to arrest a Watertown man on an unrelated charge, they allegedly spotted what appeared to be meth-making equipment and an illegal assault rifle magazine.

Members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force say they were called to assist Watertown patrol officers at the 661 Factory Street apartment of 41-year-old Justin Stiles.

After getting a search warrant, police say they found meth-making materials, about four ounces of a liquid containing meth, and a 30-round assault rifle magazine.

Stiles was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was also arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny.

He was arraigned by video and sent to Jefferson County jail.

