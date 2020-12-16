Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When Samaritan Home Health workers visit patients’ homes, they’re careful to take precautions against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Clinical liaison Kristy Graveline outlined some of those precautions during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segments on 7 News This Morning.
You can see her interview in the video.
Precautions include gloves, surgical masks, and goggles. Gowns are added if the patient is under quarantine.
Find out more at samaritanhealth.com. You can also call 315-782-0415.
