Murray E. Schryver, 81, of Omar

OMAR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Murray E. Schryver, 81, of lifelong resident of Omar, died Tuesday, December 15th, at Samaritan Summit Village, where he resided the last 3 years.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. A graveside service will be private at the family’s convenience at Omar Cemetery.
Murray was born December 27th, 1938, in Alexandria Bay, the son of Dewey and Florence Payne Schryver. He graduated from LaFargeville School.
He entered the United States Air Force in December of 1956 and was honorably discharged December 2nd, 1960.
On January 29th, 1983, he married the former Nancy Baltz at Omar United Methodist Church with Reverend Robert Nay officiating.
Murray farmed his entire life. He was also a Trustee and Treasurer of the Omar United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He served as a zoning officer for the Town of Orleans for over 20 years as well.
Surviving besides his wife Nancy, is a daughter Lisa Ericzon of Omar; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three stepchildren, Stephen (Carolyn) Stanford, Kelly (Kevin) White, and Allen Jr. (AJ) Stanford, all of Florida; one brother, Dewey Jr. of Cicero; nieces and nephews.
One son John, and one granddaughter, Jessica Ericzon, predeceased him.
Donations can be made in his name to the Omar United Methodist Church, PO Box 461, N.Y. 13641.
Due to Covid-19, Nancy requests that people refrain from visiting her house at the current time.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
