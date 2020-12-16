At nursing home hit hard by COVID, music to warm hearts

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you were standing outside in the parking lot of United Helpers nursing home Wednesday afternoon, keeping your hands warm was futile.
Warming hearts? That was a different and more doable matter.
The 10th Mountain Division band showed up to play at shift change, at a nursing home hit hard by COVID. So far, 16 residents have died, and more residents and workers have fallen sick.
So every little bit of morale boosting helps. Bundled up in cold weather gear, the band played Christmas carols.
“They’re taking care of folks who have COVID. And we understand they have been hit especially hard,” said Robert Carmical, 10th Mountain Division staff sergeant.
“We’re here to give a little support, spread some holiday cheer, and wish them happy holidays in spite of what they’re going through.”
And the music wasn’t the end of it. The division’s “Sgt. Audie Murphy Club” brought a van full of food to United Helpers.
