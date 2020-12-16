Ogdensburg lawmakers unanimously support sales tax plan with county

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a rare occurrence in Ogdensburg city government: all 7 city councillors in agreement.
They are in unanimous support of a proposed sales tax deal with St. Lawrence County.
Lawmakers met in a special meeting Wednesday evening to affirm they’re good to move forward.
Tuesday, Mayor Mike Skelly told 7 News the deal was all but done, though county leaders said all that’s done so far is a proposal.
On the table is a sales tax extension through late 2023.
Ogdensburg would get the same share of sales tax that it does now, but it will have to make its way through county committee and then the county legislature.
There are rumblings among legislators that the deal may not make it through those votes.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.