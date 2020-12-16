Retired teacher helps students become future philanthropists

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We meet a retired Watertown teacher who is helping students become philanthropists of the future.
Emily Sprague spent 30 years teaching English at Watertown High School, but that isn’t where her teaching days stopped.
Sprague is an advisor of the Youth Philanthropy Council, a group of North Country high school students.
The program was created by the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“We are trying to teach them to become the not-for-profit board members of the future, community servants and philanthropists of the future,” said Sprague.
One of the students’ most important tasks is reviewing more than 40 grant applications to distribute foundation funds to North Country organizations and projects - something the students say wouldn’t have been possible without Sprague’s guidance
“She does so much and I think that sometimes it can be overlooked and I hope she knows how and what a great influence she has had on our community and on the council as a whole,” said Blake Edgar, senior at South Jefferson High School.
“I hope she knows how appreciative we all are for everything she does for us, the council, our community, for the North Country, everything. She is such a wonderful person,” said Isabelle Boyce, senior at Watertown High School.
Sprague says she is coming up on her tenth year of advising the council and hopes to continue mentoring young people on the importance of giving back.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.