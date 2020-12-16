Robert C. Anderson, 70, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert C. Anderson, 70, of Avery Ave, passed away Wednesday, December 9th at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, in Ogdensburg.
He was born June 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, son of David and Ruth Piech Anderson.
He married Adrienne Stryczek on July 14, 1984, in Flossmoor, Il.
Bob was a graduate of Chicago State University, with a bachelor’s degree in education. He taught for 5 years before beginning his career with the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country for 18 years before retiring in 1994 as a Sergeant First Class. Bob then returned to school, graduating in 1996 from Angelo State University, with his Registered Nurse’s degree. He worked for a number of years at River Hospital, as an RN, retiring again in 2015.
Be sides his wife Adrienne, he is survived by his brother, David T. Anderson, Slidell, LA and his four dogs that he referred to as his “fur babies”.
He will be buried in Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago, with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Spay Neuter Now, at spayneuternow.org.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.