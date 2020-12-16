Robert C. Anderson, 70, of Alexandria Bay

Bob was a graduate of Chicago State University, with a bachelor’s degree in education. He taught for 5 years before beginning his career with the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country for 18 years before retiring in 1994 as a Sergeant First Class. Bob then returned to school, graduating in 1996 from Angelo State University, with his Registered Nurse’s degree. He worked for a number of years at River Hospital, as an RN, retiring again in 2015.