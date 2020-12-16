Rose Mary Roggie, 79, of Lowville

Rose Mary was born on May 1, 1941 in Lowville the daughter of the late Alvin and Lena (Widrick) Lyndaker where she graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. She married Marvin Joseph Roggie on May 26, 1962 at Lowville Conservative Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Rose Mary retired from Kraft Foods after 20 years. She and Marvin made their home in Lowville. Marvin died on Monday, March 23, 2009.