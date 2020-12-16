Sharon K. Stone, 71, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sharon K. Stone, 71, of County Route 42, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday night, December 15, 2020 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.
Sharon was born of July 13, 1949 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Clarence Roland Sr. and Betty Jane (Docteur) White. She graduated from Watertown High School and went on to work as a Nurse’s Aide with Samaritan Keep Home as well as an EMT with the Carthage Area Rescue Squad.
Sharon was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. She loved puzzles, reading, baking and traveling to Tennessee to spend time with family.
Survivors include her companion of 7 years, Jeff Chaffee; five children, Barbara (Donald) Furney of Natural Bridge, NY; Robert Neddo of Heiskell, TN; Donald (Sheila) Neddo of Beaver Falls, NY; Steve (Dorothy) Neddo of Heiskell, TN; and John Neddo of Natural Bridge, NY; three siblings, Richard White of Carthage, NY; Clarence (Butch) White of Maryland; and Phyliss Harris of Carthage; as well as 12 beloved grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents and one brother, Leslie White who died in 1982.
No public services will be held at this time.
Donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.