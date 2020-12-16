Shirley R. Mehaffy, 83 of Ogdensburg

OGDNESBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Shirley R. Mehaffy, age 83 of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Monday (December 21, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Martin Cemetery in Lisbon.
Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Mrs. Mehaffy passed away early Wednesday morning (Dec 16, 2020) at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home.
Surviving are three sons Dennis Mehaffy & his companion Bridget Beebie of Ogdensburg, Larry (Sheila) Mehaffy of Lisbon and Gary Mehaffy & his companion Colleen Teachout of Pheonix, NY; two daughters Sally (Christopher) Cole of Ogdensburg and Nancy (Nelson) Carpenter of Canton; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert; a daughter Darla Jean; a grandson Travis Carpenter; brothers Edward, Grant Sr. & Caroll Dennis; sisters Verna Castor, Lottie “Dot” Jackson and June Spurback; and a daughter-in-law Susan Mehaffy.
Shirley was born on May 19, 1937 in Madrid, a daughter of George & Mary (Lennox) Dennis. She graduated from Lisbon School and later married Robert L. Mehaffy on July 7, 1956 in Heuvelton. Shirley worked at Woods Bag & Canvas, Mitel, CompAS and Aimtronics during her career. She retired in 2000.
Shirley was a 50 year member of the Nevin Memorial Church and a Life Long Member of Lady of the Moose receiving the college of regent’s degree. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, playing cards, gardening, going for rides, shopping and dressing up as Santa Clause during the Christmas season for her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Nevin Memorial Church, 1705 County Rt 31; Lisbon, NY 13658. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
