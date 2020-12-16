Summit Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Summit Village is reporting another case of COVID-19. This time it’s a staff member.
A letter put out by Summit Village officials says the Assisted Living Facility staff member tested positive Monday.
Two residents tested positive for the illness on Sunday.
Residents in the facility will be tested over the next two weeks while staff will continue their weekly testing.
The letter says Summit Village will have to continue to suspend indoor visits.
The facility has to be COVID free for 14 days before visits can resume.
